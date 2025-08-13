Cineverse, Banyan Ventures to Launch MicroCo

LOS ANGELES—Hoping to tap into the popularity of short form content, Cineverse and Banyan Ventures, the venture arm of former ABC Entertainment Group and WME Chairman Lloyd Braun, have announced a new joint 50/50 venture MicroCo.

They are billing the JV as the first U.S.-based studio and AI-native platform built specifically for high-quality “microseries” i.e. serialized, short-form, mobile-first content.

The consumer-facing name of the soon-to-launch platform will be announced at a later date.

The two companies said that MicroCo will produce low cost, high-quality content and deliver it directly to genre-driven audiences with an AI native platform built to foster and engage passionate fan communities.

"The average person scrolls through hundreds of feet of content a day, but almost none of it is built to last," said Braun. "We're merging the storytelling rigor of series television with the pace, energy, and intimacy of short-form—creating addictive, emotionally rich, quality series that are developed specifically for this format and speak directly to how people consume content now."

MicroCo said it would focus on original Microseries running approximately 1–3 minutes per episode in multiple genres, from romance to horror. They will produce both live action and animated series.

"MicroCo will combine a new style of storytelling that engages fans and creators alike, with state-of-the-art technology that we have spent years developing, and an elite leadership team that includes some of our generation's most successful media and content executives,” added Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. “The end result will be a category defining studio and platform. Early results in the space have underscored the massive strategic upside of this new format, including the opportunity to build an original IP engine with global monetization opportunities, to integrate brand partnerships, and support a robust creator economy flywheel."

The partnership will draw on tech and content assets from Cineverse, including Cineverse’s Matchpoint, the AI-powered streaming infrastructure; a massive data engine of more than two million titles featuring AI-generated metadata that enables smart discovery and curation; and an expansive library of 71,000+ assets, including films, series, and podcasts—some of which may be adapted into Microseries.

The joint venture will also draw on Cineverse’s extensive reach with 150 million users of its streaming services.

The company also announced its executive leadership team: