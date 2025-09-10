Nikon Launches Its First Cinema Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y.—In a notable example of Nikon’s push into video following its 2024 acquisition of RED Digital Cinema, Nikon has announced their first cinema camera made for filmmakers, the Nikon ZR.

"We aren't holding anything back – our first Nikon camera developed with RED has all the creative controls that filmmakers need, with features that have never been seen in this level of handheld cinema camera," said Fumiko Kawabata, senior vice president of marketing and planning, Nikon Inc. "The Nikon ZR is the camera that will challenge the established video market and will demonstrate Nikon's commitment to advancing the tools available to video production professionals."

The launch significantly heats up the competition between camera makers like Sony, Canon, ARRI and others who have long offered digital cinema cameras and highlights Nikon's intention of being a major player in the space.

More specifically, the ZR is an ultra-lightweight, relatively inexpensive full-frame camera priced at around $2,199 that features a number of tech synergies between Nikon’s expertise in optics and autofocus technologies and RED’s expertise in color science and cameras for cinematographers and high-end content producers.

It is the first camera in Nikon’s new Z Cinema series, a collection that Nikon said will meld the best technologies from both companies. Designed for emerging cinematographers and high-end content producers, the supremely capable Nikon ZR packs an unparalleled amount of professional video production features at a price that puts cinematic quality within reach for all types of filmmakers.

Nikon also stressed that the Nikon ZR offers a multitude of original and class-leading capture and workflow features never seen before in a camera at this price.

The new Nikon ZR can record up to 6K/60p (59.94p) and incorporates the new R3D NE1 RAW video file format with RED color science based on RED's popular R3D RAW codec, with 15+ stops2 of dynamic range.

This new codec uses color science and exposure standards of RED cameras to ensure accurate color matching, even for multi-cam shoots. The impressively huge 4 in. DCI-P3 LCD is bright enough to be used even in direct sunlight, while often eliminating the need for an external monitor.

Nikon also said it has class-leading audio capabilities such as 32-bit float audio from built-in and external microphones, plus OZO3 directional audio. The ZR also has 7.5 stops of built-in image stabilization (IBIS) and unlocks a whole new world of optical versatility, since the wide Nikon Z mount enables a large variety of lenses to be adapted using third-party lens adaptors.

The new ZR features a full-frame sensor for excellent depth of field and video quality and supports internal recording up to 12-bit RAW 6K/60p. This is the first camera to use the new 12-bit R3D NE RAW codec, a new RAW format which REDCODE RAW users will find familiar. By leveraging its broad 15+ stop dynamic range, it achieves well-balanced image quality from highlights to shadows. Support for Log3G10 and the REDWideGamutRGB gamut reproduces exposure standards and colors consistent with RED color science, with true RED color tonality, skin tone integrity and tonal roll-off – similar to the output of RED's cinema cameras such as the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X. Two base ISO sensitivities are available, ISO 800 and ISO 64005, allowing users to choose the best option for a particular scene or situation such as bright daylight or low-light interior scenes. However, just like REDCODE RAW, ISO in R3D NE files is fully adjustable in post for maximum flexibility, Nikon reported.

Furthermore, users also have the option to shoot in N-RAW, ProRes RAW, and other formats to best suit their production and workflow. The camera also features a new view assist function which allows the user to store and select from up to ten LUTs in the camera. This will let the filmmaker preview the effect of the color grade in real time using the monitor. Three types of LUT data (17-point, 33-point, 65-point6) can be loaded into the camera. RED's Creative LUT Kit is available for free via the RED website here.

The ZR features a new Cinematic video mode, a user preset for those who want to easily enjoy the RED cinematic look with a faster workflow in less data-intensive non-RAW formats. Cinematic mode automatically adjusts the shutter angle to 180 degrees, changes the frame rate to 24 fps, and applies the RED Cine Bias Picture Control for gorgeous yet simple cinematic color. What's more, nine RED-curated cinematic Picture Controls based on RED creative LUTs will be available for free download via Nikon Imaging Cloud, expanding possibilities for more diverse imaging expression.

In announcing the camera, Nikon also touted its audio capabilities and the launch of a new ME-D10 is a 32-bit float shotgun microphone compatible with the new digital accessory shoe developed for the ZR.

Nikon is billing the ZR as the world's first cinema camera to support 32-bit float audio recording with both built-in and external microphones, as well as through the 3.5mm microphone jack. This unique ability enables the recording of clear, distortion-free sound from quiet to loud, without requiring on-location gain adjustment. It supports recording a wide range of sound sources, from interviews to live concerts, with maximum audio flexibility in post. The three high-performance mics built into the camera use Nokia's OZO Audio technology to realize cutting-edge audio recording.

The ZR is also the first Nikon camera to feature a digital accessory shoe, which enables two-way digital communication between the camera and compatible accessories, allowing for advanced functionality such as tally lamp and microphone LED control. Additionally, the camera can supply power directly to supported accessories, eliminating the need for separate batteries or cables. The newly designed rubber shoe cover provides excellent dust and drip resistance, ensuring reliable performance in a variety of shooting environments. Going forward, Nikon will collaborate with third-party accessory manufacturers to offer a wide range of solutions that meet the diverse needs of filmmakers.

Nikon also highlighted the impressive processing power of the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine installed in Nikon's flagship camera Z9 and AI technology that utilizes deep learning, enables more accurate subject detection and tracking for optimal image processing in accordance with the subject, scene and situation.

This makes capturing the intended subject with greater accuracy much easier, significantly expanding possibilities for film production. The camera also detects nine types of subjects automatically, including people, animals and vehicles. It even detects small faces occupying as little as 3% of the long side of the frame for precise focusing on distant human subjects. Users can also adjust AF speed and sensitivity to suit their creative style, enabling a slow rack for cinematic effect or fast-paced focus for action.