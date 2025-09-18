Telos Alliance Ups Jim Armstrong to Senior Director of Sales, U.S. and Canada

CLEVELAND—Audio technology provider Telos Alliance has promoted Jim Armstrong to senior director of sales, U.S. and Canada.

A 20-year Telos veteran, Armstrong had most recently been the company’s director, U.S. sales. His new role expands his responsibilities to servicing customers across North America, focusing on the company’s Telos, Omnia, Axia, 25-Seven and Telos Infinity product families.

“Jim has a long track record of success and has built valuable ongoing relationships with our customers and channel partners over the years,” Telos Alliance Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Strategy Marty Sacks said. “His deep industry knowledge, strong technical skills, and lifelong passion for broadcasting make Jim the perfect choice to lead our efforts across the entirety of the U.S. and Canada.”

Armstrong has worked for several broadcast equipment manufacturers, including Burk Technology, Gentner Communications, Klotz Digital and SAS, prior to joining Telos Alliance in 2006. Before that, he worked at several Boston-area radio stations both on-air and in operations. Armstrong said his deep radio roots were established at a young age.

“Even as a kid, I knew that I wanted to work in broadcasting. Anytime we were in the car, my parents had WBZ on, and the radio was always playing in the kitchen of my Grandfather’s restaurant,” he said. “Listening to WRKO on my first transistor radio, making airchecks on a boombox in the ’80s and taking a field trip to WBCN in Boston sealed the deal, and I still love it as much now as I did back then.”

Armstrong can be reached at Jim.Armstrong@telosalliance.com.