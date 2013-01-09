The Telos Alliance Acquires 25-Seven Systems

CLEVELAND and BOSTON -- The Telos Alliance has expanded its business by acquiring Boston-based 25-Seven Systems, maker of audio products such as the Program Delay Manager and Audio Time Manager.



The eight employees of 25-Seven will remain with the company. Co-founder Geoff Steadman becomes president of the new division. Also staying are vice president of sales, Sawyer, Director of Engineering Barry Blesser, chief financial officer, Derek Pilkington and the R&D department.



Terms were not disclosed.



The 25-Seven brand thus joins those of Telos Systems, Omnia Audio, Axia Audio and Linear Acoustic under the Telos Alliance umbrella.



The announcement was made by Telos Alliance CEO Frank Foti and Steadman. Foti said the companies “have been close business friends and collaborators for quite some time.” Steadman said the acquisition should allow 25-Seven to “pick up the pace of our innovation.”



25-Seven was privately held and owned by the eight people now at the company, plus a small number of others no longer involved.