Telos Infinity IP Intercom Introduces Exciting Additions to Growing Platform at IBC 2019

Telos Infinity IP Intercom has several new features, including Dashboard Advanced UI and Infinity Link for Site-to-Site Connectivity.

At IBC 2019, the Telos Alliance demonstrated the exciting enhancements to its Telos Infinity® IP Intercom Platform. With six industry awards already under its belt, Telos Infinity IP Intercom is a game-changer in broadcast communications, providing an agile, flexible, and scalable IP solution that eliminates outmoded matrix-based technology.

New Dashboard Advanced Software Adds System Customization

All Infinity systems include a single user license of Dashboard Basic software, which displays the entire intercom system on a single page and enables operators to set up a system within minutes thanks to its drag-and-drop functionality. Customers with larger Infinity installations or those who wish to unlock the full potential of the Infinity System will welcome the introduction of Dashboard Advanced software. Additional features include System Zone and Scene support, off-line configuration, user rights administration, and support for directly connecting third-party AES67 streams including SAP, and in the future, NMOS nodes.

Infinity Link: Beyond the Boundaries of AoIP

Telos Infinity Link allows Infinity systems in remote locations to connect by using embedded, versatile, speech-optimized OPUS codecs to convert WAN-side VoIP (including the Internet) to LAN-side Livewire+™ AES67.

Telos Infinity Link is available in the form of software licenses that can be added to any host Infinity Panel or Beltpack hardware or by way of a dedicated higher-density 1RU hardware gateway.

Once connected, the resulting Livewire+ AES67 streams from the remote locations appear as sources and destinations within the Telos Infinity Dashboard software and behave just like local networked audio sources, providing the ultimate in flexibility.

Infinity INF-MP-16B Intercom Master Panel Base Model and INF-DS-16B Intercom Master Desktop Station Base Model

Giving Infinity users even more flexibility when it comes to using their IP intercom systems, Telos has introduced the new INF-MP-16B and INF-DS-16B. The INF-MP-16B and the INF-DS-16B base models offer the same features as the existing INF-MP-16 Master Panel and INF-DS-16 Desktop Station hardware, respectively, but without the rear panel auxiliary audio I/O and GPIO connections. These cost-effective base versions are ideal for use when local I/O and serial logic are not required.

A Complete System, Matrix-Free by Design

Telos Infinity was designed to be matrix-free from the beginning, eliminating the biggest bottleneck in a traditional intercom system. No longer bound by the number of available ports on a matrix, Infinity is infinitely scalable and flexible. Its distributed DSP architecture and plug-and-play design allow the system to grow to meet changing needs simply by adding endpoints, making Infinity a very cost-effective solution. Infinity hardware includes Intercom Master Panels, Master Expansion Panels, Desktop Stations, Dual Channel Digital Beltpacks, and Lite Single-Ear Headsets.