Sigma Launches Aizu Prime Line of Cinema Lenses

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.—Sigma Corp. of America has introduced the Aizu Prime Line of cinema lenses, billing them as the world's first lineup of large-format cinema lenses to achieve an aperture value of T1.3 across all focal lengths.

The lineup of 12 lenses for the PL Mount and the Sony E-mount features a consistent T1.3 aperture across the full range from 18 millimeters to 125 mm. The initial release includes eight lenses with focal lengths from 25 mm to 75 mm, covering core cinematic production needs.

The first lenses are expected to be released in August with a suggested retail price of $8,299.

In announcing the launch, the company highlighted these key features:

A consistent T1.3 across all focal lengths. The T1.3 aperture enables exceptionally shallow depth of field and graceful bokeh, seamlessly separating the subject while preserving a natural sense of depth and dimensionality. This refined visual language draws the viewer into the frame with a subtle yet powerful presence.

Optical design for the demands of cinema. All lenses in the Aizu Prime lineup feature an optical system developed exclusively for cinema applications. While maintaining modern sharpness, they avoid rigid or harsh depictions—delivering a natural, organic look. They provide quiet elegance and depth to the image, with distortion and focus breathing carefully minimized to ensure visual consistency, even in dynamic scenes.

Huge perspective range coverage. The Aizu Prime Line is designed as a system to cover a wide range of focal lengths from 18mm to 125mm. Initially, eight core lenses ranging from 25 mm to 75 mm are being released, followed by 18-mm and 21-mm wide-angle lenses, and 100-mm and 125-mm telephoto lenses. This comprehensive system, covering from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, is adaptable to diverse scenes and compositions.

Completely consistent look. Consistency of color balance, contrast, and flare characteristics ensures seamless integration between scenes, bringing a high level of harmony to the entire visual narrative across the lineup from 18mm to 125mm.

⌀46.3-mm image circle. The large ⌀46.3-mm image circle ensures full coverage not only for full-frame and Super 35 formats, but also for the latest large-format cameras such as the ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. This capability enables uncompromised filmmaking across a diverse range of projects.

High-impact close-up expression. The short minimum focusing distance enables striking close-up shots. By getting closer to the subject, the Aizu Prime lenses create visual tension and dramatic effects, adding impactful depth to the imagery.

A compact design that unleashes creativity. Despite being built for large-format coverage and featuring an ultra-fast T1.3 aperture, the Aizu Prime lenses remain remarkably lightweight. This rare balance of exceptional speed and mobility offers the flexibility and creative freedom demanded by modern productions—from dolly and Steadicam to gimbal and handheld operation.

Precise operation and durability. The Aizu Prime lenses offer precise control, exceptional durability, and ease of maintenance. Despite its compact housing, it delivers unwavering reliability in demanding shooting environments. Every mechanical detail—from the wide focus rotation angle to the equal-pitch aperture ring—embodies the engineering expertise cultivated through the Sigma High Speed Prime series.

Supports ZEISS eXtended Data. The Aizu Prime lenses support ZEISS eXtended Data, offering real-time lens metadata during shooting. It also enables the export of distortion and shading correction data, streamlining workflows for VFX productions.

The lineup includes separate lenses for the PL and Sony-E mount for 25 mm, 27 mm, 32 mm, 35 mm, 40 mm, 50 mm, 65 mm and 75 mm. Lenses for 100 mm and 125 mm will be available later.

More information and detailed specs are available here.