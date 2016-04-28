New Sigma Global Vision Lens Mount Converter for Sony E-Mount Cameras Now Available

RONKONKOMA, NY — April 27, 2016 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced the immediate availability of its new high-performance Sigma Global Vision lens converter – the Mount Converter MC-11– for Sony E-mount, full frame and APS-C sensor cameras. Retailing for an MSRP of $249.00 USD and available through authorized dealers, the new MC-11 gives Sony E-mount camera users access to 15 high-performance Sigma Canon Mount (EF) and Sigma Mount (SA) Global Vision lenses.

“I have long been lured by the promise of aftermarket adapters to make all of the wonderful SigmaArt Lenseswork on my Sony mirrorless cameras, but there was always a let down of some type…until now,” comments Brian Linhoff, Sigma Tech Rep. “I had the privilege of taking one of the first MC-11 products out for a test shoot and it worked flawlessly. Anyone that has dealt with the usual frustration of adapting lenses can appreciate that it worked in every aspect that I could think to test.”



The built-in MC-11 LED display lets users know if the attached Sigma lens is compatible and if it needs to be updated. The Sigma lens can be updated from a workstation or laptop using theSigma Optimization Pro software andSigma USB Dock (sold separately).

Users should note that the firmware in their Sigma Art, Contemporary and Sports lenses may need to be updated to the current version in order to optimize functionality with the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. Learn more.

About the Mount Converter MC-11

Engineered for Sony E-mount cameras, the Sigma MC-11 features an internal control data system that automatically optimizes performance of AF drive, aperture control and other critical lens functions such as brightness and correct transverse chromatic aberration, distortion and more. Outstanding compatibility with both Sigma lens optical stabilization and Sony in-camera sensor shift stabilization ensures correction of camera shake and other stability issues and when used with in-camera stabilization, MC-11 allows angle shake correction in the lens. The integrated flocking helps prevent internal reflections and reduction in lens performance.

Sigma Global Vision Lens Compatibility Chart

Camera

Converter

Lens

Sensor size

SIGMA lens name

α7 series

NEX series

α5000 series

α6000

MC-11

35mm (full-size)

24-35mm F2 DG HSM | Art

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art

120-300mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary

20mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

24mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

APS-C

17-70mm F2.8-4 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art

18-200mm F3.5-6.3 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art 1

30mm F1.4 DC HSM | Art

Not required

19mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

30mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

60mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary 1

For more information and to view a short introduction video on the Sigma MC-11 converter, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com/mount-converter-mc-11.

About Sigma Corporation

Since 1961, Sigma has worked toward a single, simple goal: To imagine and develop photographic technologies that push the envelope, empower photographers and produce unparalleled imagery. We’ve honored this commitment by maintaining control of our design, research and development, and manufacturing processes in our own Aizu Factory. Our products are built with premium materials and are known worldwide for quality and performance. Our family-owned organization is the largest, independent SLR lens manufacturer in the world, producing more than 45 lenses that are compatible with most manufacturers, including Sigma, Canon, Sony, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Pentax. Sigma Corporation also produces digital SLR cameras and high-definition digital compact cameras. The company is headquartered in Japan, with offices strategically located throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Photography is all we do, and it’s all we’ve ever done.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

