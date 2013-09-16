Ranks of companies joining NewTek Developer Network swells
NewTek has announced at IBC 2013 that 16 additional companies have joined the NewTek Developer Network.
The network, which includes companies in several different workflow categories, including streaming, graphics, content, controllers, has also expanded to include a media asset management category, and brings the total number of participating technology partners to 34.
New additions to the NewTek Developer Network, include:
- axle Video—axle Gear— asimple media management in a 1RU appliance;
- Square Box Systems— CatDV —a Media Asset Management and workflow solution that allows users to search the CatDV database;
- Ensemble Designs— BrightEye NXT router;
- LiveXpert—LiveMixer— a remote application that enables users to control the TriCaster internal audio mixer;
- NewsMaker Systems—NewsCaster—providing integration between the contents of the TriCaster media bins and events in MOS Protocol;
- Rundown Creator—TriCaster Playout Controller—a Web application for planning TV, radio and Internet shows;
- Tally-Lights—Tally Light System—for wired or wireless connectivity of up to eight cameras through TriCaster USB;
- Telemetrics—RCCP-1 robotic camera control panel and the PT-CP-S4 pan/tilt head with HDSC-1 broadcast robotics specialty camera;
- X-Keys—XK series USB keypads and controllers—assignable keys allow users to instantly create a custom control box for any TriCaster application;
- LiveU—LiveU Link—a software-based solution allowing seamless integration between LiveU’s portable uplink units and NewTek’s TriCaster;
- Streaming Media Hosting—The SMH Media Platform— for easily connecting, configuring and controlling a TriCaster with SMH from any remote location;
- Telestream—Wirecast—offering easy access to Wirecast directly from the TriCaster streaming configuration panel for added live streaming options;
- Teradek—Teradek Cube—a portable H.264 encoder that can wirelessly stream HD video from any camera source directly to TriCaster systems;
- Casper CG—CasperCG—open source software that plays simultaneous layers of dynamic graphics, videos and images in real-time;
- LiveXpert—Live CG Sport Football—an all-in-one remote application for computer-generated scoring and statistics;
- Media5—CG5 NET IP—a multilayer character generator;
- April Broadcast—TriCaster Format Virtual Sets—a convenient portal for templates of premium 3-D virtual sets complete with TriCaster layers and LiveSet.exe formats.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox