Broadcasters Foundation Seeks Donations for Giving Tuesday
Industry organization solicits financial aid for colleagues affected by illness or natural disaster
NEW YORK—Just in time for Giving Tuesday tomorrow (Dec. 2), the Broadcasters Foundation of America is seeking out donations to help television and radio industry colleagues in need.
The BFOA is a 501(c)3 charity that gives financial assistance to professional broadcasters who find themselves struggling due to a debilitating disease or natural disaster.
“Requests for aid continue to come in every week, and we have to keep up with the demand,” Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said. “We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues who have worked at their local station and are now in desperate need of our help. We ask everyone in radio and television to come together to help our colleagues.”
The BOFA reaches out across the U.S. to identify and provide broadcast professionals with an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, accident, and other serious misfortune, the organization said. It has recived a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, its highest mark, and a Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar.
Those interest in making a Giving Tuesday donation to the foundation can do so here.
“Giving Tuesday is the perfect day to make a donation that will help our colleagues whose lives have been upended by tragic circumstances,” BOFA Chairman Scott Herman said. “With the support and generosity of everyone in our industry, we can continue our charitable mission.”
For more on the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to apply for aid or make a donation, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.