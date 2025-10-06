How Terrible Herbst Motorsports Handles Remote Production With TVU

(Image credit: To overcome the challenges of producing live events from a desert, we implemented a remote, cloud-based workflow using TVU Producer, TVU MediaHub and TVU Anywhere.)

To overcome the challenges of producing live events from a desert, we implemented a remote, cloud-based workflow using TVU Producer, TVU MediaHub and TVU Anywhere.

LAS VEGAS—Terrible Herbst Motorsports is an established name in off-road racing with a history that spans generations of the Herbst family. The Las Vegas-based team has earned multiple SCORE Trophy Truck championships and is recognized for vehicles such as the Monster Energy Ford F-150 and the influential Herbst Truggy, which helped shape modern desert racing. Known for both consistency and innovation, our team continues to compete in some of the sport’s most demanding events across Baja California and the American Southwest.

As vice president of digital media and aerial production at Terrible Herbst, my role is to capture the race while also expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved in live streaming. These races, which take place six times a year, unfold across arduous terrain, with 850-horsepower trucks reaching speeds of 150 miles per hour. Streaming them requires helicopters, off-road trucks and connectivity across remote locations—all operating in real time, which challenges traditional broadcast models. Still, we’re determined to advance the fan experience, and that’s where TVU has been essential.

Extremely Remote

Prior to adopting TVU Networks’ cloud-production tools, we relied on large production trucks—expensive to operate and requiring extensive on-site crews. For the 2025 Baja 500, we implemented a remote, cloud-based workflow using TVU Producer, TVU MediaHub and TVU Anywhere.

Producer-enabled live multicamera switching in the cloud, with feeds ranging from in-truck cameras to aerial footage from helicopters and truck-mounted angles. All signals were routed and managed through MediaHub, with additional mobile feeds contributed via TVU Anywhere, giving fans a richer, more immersive experience.

Once in MediaHub, we converted SRT streams from the cameras into RTMP, allowing

us to distribute the broadcast across social platforms, YouTube Live, and our own website. Executing this through a cloud-based platform allowed us to leverage remote operators across the U.S.—ensuring we can deploy our A-team every time.

Using Starlink and TVU solutions allowed us to enable innovation in the cloud, from the cloud.

Given the extreme remoteness of desert racing, we equipped trucks and helicopters with rack-mounted cameras and fitted the aircraft with Starlink for high-speed, mobile internet. The combination of Starlink and TVU has kept our live feeds stable, sharp and compelling.

Off-Road Connectivity

We’ve even seen growing external demand for our proprietary, patent-pending helicopter mounts and power conversion systems for Gen 2/Gen 3 performance Starlinks. Through combining TVU’s remote production tools with advanced connectivity solutions, we’ve brought high-speed desert racing to life in a way that was immersive, efficient and scalable—proving that no location is too remote for world-class live coverage.

Partners like TVU Networks have become integral to advancing live racing. My background in cinematography has driven me to create not just a live stream, but a high-end live show—which is exactly what fans want. We’re excited to see where innovation continues to take us and grateful for partners like TVU that help redefine the possibilities.

More information is available at www.tvunetworks.com.