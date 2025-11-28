FCC to Vote on LPTV Rules at Dec. Public Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission has released a tentative agenda for the December Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 18, 2025 that will include a vote on a Report and Order regarding LPTV rules.

In an item that the FCC is calling “Advancement of the Low Power Television, TV Translator and Class A Television Service” the Commission will consider a Report and Order amending its rules to provide regulatory certainty and clarity to LPTV broadcasters and reflect changes in the broadcast industry since the establishment of the LPTV service. (MB Docket No. 24-148)

The full public draft of the document, which may change prior to the December vote is available here.

It will also take up two additional items at the December meeting. The FCC described those items as follows:

Updating Rules to Curb Robocallers' Access to Phone Numbers – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to strengthen and modernize the Commission's requirements that all providers of Voice over Internet Protocol service must meet to maintain direct access to telephone numbers and protect consumers from illegal robocalling. The Commission would seek comment on ways to further bolster numbering resource protections as bad actors continue to seek new and creative methods for exploiting consumers and causing harm. (WC Docket Nos. 13-97, 07-243, 20-67)

Delete, Delete, Delete – The Commission will consider a Direct Final Rule that would continue the Commission’s efforts to modernize its regulatory framework by eliminating approximately 35 obsolete, outdated, and unnecessary rules from Parts 2, 15, and 18, totaling 11,970 words or approximately 25 pages of the Code of Federal Regulations. (GN Docket No. 25-133)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.