QuickLink Launches New StudioEdge Products for IBC2025

SAN ANTONIO—QuickLink has launched two new versions of its StudioEdge line of products: StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide one-channel and two-channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall remote guests.

These new single and dual SDI versions target customers who previously relied on Skype TX, providing an equivalent replacement with added platform support that can be seamlessly integrated into existing Skype TX workflows.

StudioEdge allows broadcasters and production teams to seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology. With Skype reaching its end-of-life, many production teams and broadcasters are seeking alternative solutions to maintain seamless remote guest integration. QuickLink StudioEdge provides a future-proof, reliable replacement, ensuring continued connectivity and high-quality video contribution from remote participants, the company said.

“Expanding our StudioEdge line was a clear next step for us, as this fills a direct need in the marketplace for a one-channel and two-channel option,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “With Skype support ending, and the consequent discontinuation of Skype TX, the StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide a natural upgrade for the now unavailable NewTek TalkShow (Vizrt TalkShow), Riedel STX-200 and QuickLink TX. These new StudioEdge models offer added platform support and a seamless upgrade into existing Skype TX workflows.”

The complete Studio Edge line, including these two new models, will be shown at QuickLink’s Booth (7.B51) at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.