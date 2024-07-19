Perifery Introduces AI+ 2.0 Suite of Tools

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Perifery has launched AI+ 2.0, an AI-powered suite for media professionals to revitalize their existing content libraries with AI-generated metadata.

Perifery AI+ 2.0 unlocks new monetization opportunities for the content M&E companies already own and automates distribution workflows by enhancing content awareness, the company said.

The latest version of the product offers customers a comprehensive set of AI and workflow automation tools. New capabilities include updated transcription, metadata generation, facial and object recognition and automatic translation.

The additions streamline asset management processes, simplify technology administration and automate content organization, enabling organizations to enhance content library visibility, boosting productivity and creativity, and helping them reach larger audiences. Serving a broad spectrum of media professionals from content creators and post-production houses, Perifery’s AI+ suite enables the media and entertainment industry to harness AI technologies and prioritize the human experience, the company said.

“Perifery AI+ 2.0 delivers a range of transformational advantages by combining advanced AI with workflow automation,” commented Jason Perr, chief technology officer of media and entertainment solutions at Perifery. “Bringing these capabilities to market will help organizations across the media and entertainment landscape fully unlock the value of their content by enhancing searchability and delivering highly efficient content management capabilities. These innovations will enable users to operate more effectively and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Perifery AI+ 2.0 integrates seamlessly with AWS S3-enabled cloud, edge and on-premise storage. The solution creates metadata at ingest ensuring search and access to content becomes an intuitive experience. It also addresses the widespread challenges created by inefficient retrieval systems, complex infrastructure and lack of operational excellence, it said.

The product allows users to benefit from global reach and multilingual support while eliminating operational silos and resource duplication. Integrating with commonly used industry tools, storage and MAM systems, Perifery AI+ 2.0 delivers effective workflow customization options providing a fully automated, low total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) solution for media customers, the company said.

