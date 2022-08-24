Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Home for NBC, Bravo Shows

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal is moving more of its content to its streaming platform Peacock and has announced that on September 19 Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo shows. That will give Peacock’s premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks.

"We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” said Kelly Campbell, president, peacock and direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.”

As a result of the move, Peacock will be the go-to streaming destination for new episodes of NBC series including franchises “Law & Order” and “One Chicago”, the network’s iconic late-night line-up including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, and “Saturday Night Live”, returning hits such as “La Brea”, “New Amsterdam”, and “Young Rock”, competition favorites including “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent”, and highly anticipated new series such as “Quantum Leap” and “Lopez vs. Lopez” when they premiere this fall.

Peacock premium customers already enjoy next-day access to such Bravo series as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and will have access to upcoming shows like “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” this fall.

Peacock has also launched a special Fall promotional offer. Throughout the month of September, new customers will be able to sign up for Peacock’s premium tier for just $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year, and enjoy access to their favorite NBC and Bravo series, as well as Peacock’s massive offering of movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and more, the streamer said.