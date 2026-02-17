E! Co-Founder Alan Mruvka Launches Filmology Labs Studios

PATERSON, N.J.—As more media companies push to expand their vertical micro-drama production, real estate developer and E! Entertainment Television co-founder Alan Mruvka has announced the launch of Filmology Labs: Content Creation Studios, a next-generation studio campus located in Paterson, New Jersey.

The new studio complex will house a variety of production activities, including Mruvka's recently announced vertical micro-drama platform Verza TV, which plans to plans to produce more than two vertical micro-dramas per month. It will also offer facilities for other micro-drama producers and a variety of production companies, and independent content creators, the developer said.

Filmology Labs will be developed inside the historic Reinhardt Building at 61 State Street, a landmark property that once served as a major silk mill during Paterson's rise as the renowned "Silk City." Now commonly known as the Padded Wagon Building along Interstate Route 80, the property has been acquired by Mruvka and will be transformed into a state-of-the-art production hub spanning approximately 250,000 square feet, representing an investment of more than $250 million.

Designed by Conrad Roncati of Architectura, Filmology Labs will differ fundamentally from traditional big-box sound stages, the developer said. Built as Content Creation Studios, the campus is designed for speed, efficiency, and scale. Filmology Labs will feature 21 production sound stages with pre-built, fully lit, permanent standing sets optimized for vertical storytelling and creator-driven production. This approach eliminates the time and cost typically associated with set design, construction, and lighting—allowing micro-dramas and digital content to be produced quickly and economically.

Located just 20 minutes from Manhattan, Filmology Labs also offers productions access to New Jersey's film and digital media tax credits, including incentives applicable to vertical dramas. The campus will include sound stages, AI studios, podcast studios, a green-screen stage, and an LED Volume Wall stage using technology similar to that employed on “The Mandalorian”. Additional amenities include creative office space, a commissary capable of serving 200 people, and a fitness and yoga studio—positioning Filmology Labs as a comprehensive ecosystem for modern content creation.

"Paterson is one of the most extraordinary cities in New Jersey and a vibrant community," said Alan Mruvka, owner of Filmology Labs and founder of Verza TV. "Our goal is to engage local schools to help train young people for careers in this fast-growing industry, while drawing investment into Paterson and showcasing the city to the world. Filmology Labs is about creating opportunity—creatively, economically, and culturally."

"We are thrilled to welcome Filmology Labs to Paterson," said Mayor André Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson, New Jersey. "This significant investment will create jobs, spark innovation, and help position our city at the forefront of the evolving media and entertainment economy. Projects like this generate new opportunities for residents, support local businesses, and accelerate Paterson's continued growth and revitalization."