Nexstar Promotes Dana Zimmer To President Of Distribution

By

Zimmer oversees distribution of Nexstar’s billion-dollar-plus broadcast and television content portfolio

Dana Zimmer
(Image credit: Dana Zimmer)

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has announced the promotion  of Dana Zimmer to President of Distribution, effective immediately. 

Since joining Nexstar in 2019, Zimmer has overseen the distribution of Nexstar’s billion-dollar-plus broadcast and television content  portfolio across the cable, satellite, telco, and digital media industries, including 199 local television  stations and NewsNation, Nexstar’s national cable news and entertainment  network. 

In this capacity, she successfully led retransmission consent agreements with MVPDs and  virtual-MVPDs, as well as content negotiations with the company’s television network partners, Fox, CBS,  NBC, ABC and CW, the company said. 

Zimmer will continue to report to Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief  Executive Officer, Perry Sook. 

“Over the last two years, Dana has significantly expanded the reach of Nexstar’s local television stations  and NewsNation, especially among digital and streaming users,” said Mr. Sook. “At the same time, she’s led negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of Nexstar’s  retransmission and carriage revenues. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to more  success with Dana overseeing our distribution strategy.” 

Commenting on her promotion, Zimmer said, “I’m grateful to Perry and Nexstar’s Board of Directors  for their continued confidence in me. Nexstar’s industry-leading local news, sports, and entertainment  programming generate enormous value for the company and its network and distribution partners, and  we believe there is a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint even further as we move forward.”  