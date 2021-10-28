Nexstar Promotes Dana Zimmer To President Of Distribution

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has announced the promotion of Dana Zimmer to President of Distribution, effective immediately.

Since joining Nexstar in 2019, Zimmer has overseen the distribution of Nexstar’s billion-dollar-plus broadcast and television content portfolio across the cable, satellite, telco, and digital media industries, including 199 local television stations and NewsNation, Nexstar’s national cable news and entertainment network.

In this capacity, she successfully led retransmission consent agreements with MVPDs and virtual-MVPDs, as well as content negotiations with the company’s television network partners, Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and CW, the company said.

Zimmer will continue to report to Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook.

“Over the last two years, Dana has significantly expanded the reach of Nexstar’s local television stations and NewsNation, especially among digital and streaming users,” said Mr. Sook. “At the same time, she’s led negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of Nexstar’s retransmission and carriage revenues. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to more success with Dana overseeing our distribution strategy.”

Commenting on her promotion, Zimmer said, “I’m grateful to Perry and Nexstar’s Board of Directors for their continued confidence in me. Nexstar’s industry-leading local news, sports, and entertainment programming generate enormous value for the company and its network and distribution partners, and we believe there is a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint even further as we move forward.”