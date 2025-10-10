Netflix Launches Party Games for TVs
Subscribers can use their smart phone to control games like LEGO Party! and Pictionary on their smart TVs
Netflix is expanding its video game offerings from mobile into TV by launching party games that its subscribers can play on smart TVs.
While Netflix has been offering games for a while, those games were only available on mobile.
In the initial launch of TV games, Netflix is focusing on the social features of television with party games.
Users still can't play any of the existing mobile games, which include "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas", "Oxenfree", and "Heads Up!" on TV.
Users can scroll to the ‘Games’ tab on their TV, pick a game and use their phone as the controller for games like "LEGO Party!", "Pictionary: Game Night", "Boggle Party", "Tetris Time Warp", and a fresh take on the social deduction genre "Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends".
The feature is currently available in the U.S. on select TVs.
In a blog post, Netflix said that it plans to add more games and markets in the future.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.