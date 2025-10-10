Netflix Launches Party Games for TVs

Netflix is expanding its video game offerings from mobile into TV by launching party games that its subscribers can play on smart TVs.

While Netflix has been offering games for a while, those games were only available on mobile.

In the initial launch of TV games, Netflix is focusing on the social features of television with party games.

Users still can't play any of the existing mobile games, which include "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas", "Oxenfree", and "Heads Up!" on TV.

Users can scroll to the ‘Games’ tab on their TV, pick a game and use their phone as the controller for games like "LEGO Party!", "Pictionary: Game Night", "Boggle Party", "Tetris Time Warp", and a fresh take on the social deduction genre "Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends".

The feature is currently available in the U.S. on select TVs.

In a blog post, Netflix said that it plans to add more games and markets in the future.