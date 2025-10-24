GammaTime Raises $14M to Launch Micro-Drama Platform

LOS ANGELES—As the popularity of short-for vertical videos from mobile devices continues to soar, vgames, Pitango and a group of Hollywood executives and celebrities have raised $14 million in seed funding to launch what they are billing as the first premium micro-drama streaming platform built specifically for American audiences.

The company has also lined up content from at some major Hollywood creators, including Anthony E. Zuiker of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” fame.

The investment round for GammaTime platform was was led by vgames and Pitango, with investments from Alexis Ohanian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Traverse Ventures.

GammaTime was founded by producer and former Miramax CEO Bill Block, Slava Mudrykh (CRO and former Google Gaming executive), and Alex Montalvo, who serves as chief content officer (former Quibi).

The platform, which launched this month on iOS and Android devices, already features more than 20 vertical originals spanning suspense thriller, romantic melodramas and true crime. The inaugural slate of programming will also feature original micro-dramas written by Anthony E. Zuiker, the visionary creator of the global television franchise CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

In announcing the investments, the company noted that global micro-drama revenues surged 8,000% year-over-year in 2024, with the U.S. leading in consumer spending. Chinese micro-drama revenues now exceed traditional box office receipts, reaching $7 billion in 2024.

Prior to GammaTime, no U.S. platform had emerged to serve this massive audience, the company said.

"While early micro-drama apps proved the storytelling format works, they've barely scratched the surface of what's possible," said Bill Block, GammaTime's founder and CEO. "We are a demand driven, technologically determined content app where the next billion consumers will discover premium stories to satisfy their appetite. Combine that interest with our creative talent and Slava Mudrykh's mobile team of experts and we are well positioned to win in this category."

"We're bringing the same data-driven sophistication to storytelling that top mobile games use for player engagement," added Slava Mudrykh, GammaTime's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "Every story is tested and optimized before full production. It's not about replacing creativity—it's about amplifying it by aligning with what audiences truly crave."

GammaTime reported that its content strategy leverages predictive AI and rigorous testing protocols, and the Company counts David Stiff, founder of Vault AI, as a key strategic advisor. This data-driven approach ensures only the most engaging concepts enter production, maximizing creative resources while minimizing development waste.

The platform launched with a freemium model, allowing viewers to watch content before committing to full access. This approach taps into proven user behavior on mobile while building sustainable revenue through engaged audience conversion.

The company also reported that Anthony E. Zuiker is the first major Hollywood showrunner to announce projects written for the micro drama/vertical shorts format. In 2012, Zuiker's CYBERGEDDON, was the very first original film for Yahoo!, and he was a key partner on the BlackBoxTV channel, one of YouTube's first original programming initiatives. Zuiker also authored the successful "digi-novel" series LEVEL 26 (Dutton/Penguin Group).

"Partnering with GammaTime is every writer's dream realized. The team empowers creators with an always-green light, a culture of trust, and the freedom to deliver film after film without compromise," CSI TV Franchise Creator Anthony E. Zuiker said. "At GammaTime, interference is replaced with innovation, and creativity is maximized at every turn. The vertical short represents not just the next chapter in cinema, but a revolution in how audiences consume story—because the movie theater no longer requires a seat and a screen, it now exists in the palm of your hand."