Netflix Launches Mobile Games Worldwide on Android

LOS GATOS, Calif.—After testing a limited number of mobile games in a few international markets, Netflix has launched its mobile gaming service worldwide on Android devices.

The launch comes at a time when Netflix is facing increasing competition in its core SVOD service and marks an ambitious effort by the company to add and retain subscribers by offering them new entertainment experiences.

At launch on November 2, Netflix members could play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

In announcing the new games, Netflix said “we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone” and that “we’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience” with more to come.

The games are included with existing All-Access Passes.

As part of the push into gaming, Netflix has been hiring execs from the gaming industry and has acquired Night School Studio .

The company said that some games would require an internet connection but others wouldn’t, allowing them to be accessed when travelling without connectivity.

The games will be password protected and are not available on kids profiles.