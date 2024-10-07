NBCUniversal and Group Black Launch ExcellencE! on Peacock

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has launched a new content collection ExcellencE! on Peacock that will provide its streaming subscribers with a new destination for the content targeting cross-cultural audiences.

NBCU partnered with the mission-driven media company, Group Black to create the offering.

The launch means that Peacock subscribers can visit the ExcellencE! destination to view thousands of hours of diverse-led, inclusive programming such as "Bel-Air," "Martin," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

NBCU plans to add additional original content in 2025.

This launch is part of NBCUniversal and Group Black's expanded partnership, which originated from Peacock's Black Excellence 365 program in 2023. Over 30 brands joined to support Black-led and diverse content all year-round.

"NBCUniversal's deep library of inclusive programming is the perfect launching pad for the new ExcellencE! collection on Peacock,” explained Val Boreland, executive vice president, content acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Together with Group Black, we are bringing thousands of hours of diverse-led content to a curated destination, enabling our audiences to better explore cultural conversations through storytelling."

"ExcellencE! on Peacock will champion authentic voices and stories that reflect audiences' experiences everywhere," said Cavel Khan, chief growth officer of Group Black. "This collection embodies what excellence stands for – a platform where multicultural perspectives can thrive."

