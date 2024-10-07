NBCUniversal and Group Black Launch ExcellencE! on Peacock
New collection brings together diverse-led content that appeals to multicultural audiences
NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has launched a new content collection ExcellencE! on Peacock that will provide its streaming subscribers with a new destination for the content targeting cross-cultural audiences.
NBCU partnered with the mission-driven media company, Group Black to create the offering.
The launch means that Peacock subscribers can visit the ExcellencE! destination to view thousands of hours of diverse-led, inclusive programming such as "Bel-Air," "Martin," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."
NBCU plans to add additional original content in 2025.
This launch is part of NBCUniversal and Group Black's expanded partnership, which originated from Peacock's Black Excellence 365 program in 2023. Over 30 brands joined to support Black-led and diverse content all year-round.
"NBCUniversal's deep library of inclusive programming is the perfect launching pad for the new ExcellencE! collection on Peacock,” explained Val Boreland, executive vice president, content acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Together with Group Black, we are bringing thousands of hours of diverse-led content to a curated destination, enabling our audiences to better explore cultural conversations through storytelling."
"ExcellencE! on Peacock will champion authentic voices and stories that reflect audiences' experiences everywhere," said Cavel Khan, chief growth officer of Group Black. "This collection embodies what excellence stands for – a platform where multicultural perspectives can thrive."
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
For more information about ExcellencE! and its available content, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/excellence.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.