NAB Show NY: Artel to Highlight IP Solutions

NEW YORK—At the 2022 NAB Show New York, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center, Artel will feature products that simplify broadcasters' shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. Visitors to the Artel booth can get hands-on demonstrations of the SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform in DigiLink/InfinityLink configurations and the award-winning SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform in openGear (SMART OG), which brings even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability. Artel also will exhibit its Quarra IP PTP switches and FiberLink family of media transport products.

Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform is a software-defined, four-channel, auto-sensing 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. It is available in DigiLink/InfinityLink and openGear® configurations. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transporting video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022-1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 (hitless switching); J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

The openGear version, SMART OG, is the first to bring the family of JPEG compression engines—including those specified in VSF TR-01, TR-07, and TR-08—onto the openGear platform. With SMART OG, users can deploy hardware once and easily change the gateway function via a software update.

SMART OG is initially configured for a specific function, but it may be adapted thereafter for a growing array of functions, such as reformatting or encoding per JPEG2000, JPEG-XS, SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7, H.265, IEEE 1588, or other functions yet to be specified. The gateway provides four BNCs for SDI or ASI input/output and two 10GbE SFPs for trunking and aggregation.

Throughout the show, Artel will offer live demos highlighting the SMART platform's JPEG-XS support and flexibility. Attendees will see how they can enable different functionality on the hardware by selecting different icons in the software. One SMART implementation will be shown running J2K compressed video and another (the SMART OG) running JPEG-XS compressed video so people can compare the two streams.

