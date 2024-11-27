Lynx Technik Adds Vincent Noyer as Director of Product Marketing

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Broadcast TV equipment provider Lynx Technik has named Vincent Noyer as director of product marketing.

Noyer will lead the company’s product strategy and product development efforts, and deliver go-to-market plans for its signal-processing solutions portfolio, which includes such products as greenMachine, yellobrik, LynxCentraal and yelloGUI software, Testor and Series 5000 solutions.

Noyer, who will be based in Germany, has worked for 20 years as a technical product manager and software developer, Lynx Technik said. He brings experience in product design, full-stack software development and real-time applications, the company said, with a focus on live graphics and video and image processing.

“I’m honored to join Lynx Technik and collaborate with such a respected team and brand,” Noyer said. “Lynx offers a diverse portfolio of solutions, and I am excited to work alongside the development and product teams to support sustainable growth and innovation. I’m looking forward to designing and bringing to market products that truly make a difference for our customers.”

Noyer comes to Lynx from Ross Video, where he was director of sports analysis. In that role, he helped build Ross’ Piero Sports Graphics solution into a major revenue driver and introduced it to the U.S. market, where it quickly became a go-to technology for football telecasts, Lynx Technik said.

“Vincent’s 20 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry, together with his strategic and commercial skills, will be invaluable in helping guide our business forward in its next phase of growth,” Lynx Technik CEO Winfried Deckelmann said of the appointment. “I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to expand the business and bring to market the high-quality products and solutions that Lynx Technik is known for.”