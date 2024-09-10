LYNX Technik To Feature New AV Delay Compensator For greenMachine Testor At IBC 2024

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik will showcase the newly introduced AV Delay Compensator, the company’s latest addition to its greenMachine Testor solution, at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The new feature streamlines the testing and measurement process of audio timing errors and instantly corrects such problems, the company said.

Testor is well-known in the industry as an audio and video signal test signal generator for UHD/HD/SD 12G, 3G SDI signals hosted on the greenMachine platform. The new AV Delay Compensation feature enables facilities to measure and test embedded audio timing errors and fix them in an instant, it said.

Measured values can be sent over a network to a second greenMachine that precisely corrects all AV delay issues in the video path, it said.

Each stage of the broadcast signal chain can introduce delay, whether due to latency issues, transmission or signal processing methods. Through advanced signal processing, Testor’s AV Delay Compensation feature enhances efficiency and accuracy in maintaining AV timing and lip sync, it said.

AV Delay Compensation for Testor streamlines broadcast operations by simplifying the process of testing, verifying and correcting audio and video synchronization, the company said.

When operating in UHD (4K) mode, one (12G) UHD channel with up to 64 audio channels is supported; when switched to 3G mode, four independent 3G HDSDI channels with 16 channels of audio are provided. Testor also has a complete library of standard static and dynamic video test patterns. User-defined signal patterns can also be uploaded if needed. Logos and text overlays can also be inserted into test signals for channel identification. It supports 64 audio channels with on-screen graphic visual AV delay measurements, Lynx Technik said.

The feature can be managed via the company’s LynxCentraal software, which provides users with advanced control and graphic editing features in a familiar WYSIWYG environment, it said.

The software also provides a preview capability for checking and configuring test signals, control outputs, format settings and user-defined image and test pattern uploads, it said.

See Lynx Technik at IBC Stand 10.A20.