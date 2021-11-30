Ross Video Releases PIERO Version 17.0

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has released version 17.0 of PIERO, its sports graphics analysis solution that uses image recognition and state-of-the-art graphic overlays to enhance sports content.

The latest version offers new integration with Ross Video’s Voyager rendering solution for virtual studio, augmented reality and extended reality applications. Voyager, based on Epic Games’ Unreal engine, delivers a high-level of photorealistic graphics rendering, Ross said.

The new integration will make it possible for content creators to introduce sports graphics directly into a virtual or augmented studio production. The Voyager plug-in will enable operators to do things like change camera angles, move players on a team lineup and add spotlights or arrows. If third-party data is available, it will also manipulate heat maps, shots on goal and passes, the company said.

The new version also offers an updated Virtual Presenter chromakeyer with the same keying quality used by news studios with sharper and cleaner edges when the presenter is closer to the camera, the company said.

Version 17.0 includes an improved camera tracking capability that enables PIERO to manage better zoomed-in shots where pitch or field lines can be much less visible, Ross said.

Touch-compatible PIERO Touch now includes several improvements around customization and dynamic new graphics effects. There’s easy-to-use presets, clip loading and on-the-fly color correction for the screen, it said.

“We know that our customers are always looking for new creative ways to keep their audiences engaged, and the ability to use sports graphics directly within an AR or VS environment will open up some amazing creative possibilities,” said Vincent Noyer, director of sports graphics analysis at Ross.