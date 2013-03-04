LYNX Technik Launches yelloGUI Software Application for yellobriks

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launchingi ts new yelloGUI application for yellobriks at NAB 2013, booth N1120.

yelloGUI is a new complementary software application that permits select yellobriks to be controlled and configured over USB using aPC.

With the new yelloGUI, users have access to a host of advanced settings and adjustments of the individual yellobrik that were not possible before.Typically, yellobriks are controlled via the integrated module rotary switches, dip switches and indicators and with the availability of yelloGUI, users now have an enhanced level of yellobrik control and configuration for advanced features & settings.

The yelloGUI user interface, like the yellobrik modules, was designed to be simple and intuitive. Once the module is connected,a virtual image of the module is displayed showing the user all switches, controls and module indicators.yelloGUI also displays status information such as the detected video format, HDMI output resolution and frequency, as well audio signals. Module settings can be changed with the click of a mouse. The internal signal flow inside the yellobrik is graphically displayed and dynamically changes when a setting is changed.

The new yellobrik yelloGUI software application will be on display at NAB2013 booth N1120 and will be available as a free download from the LYNX Technik website.





LYNX Technik yelloGUI Screen Shot – Virtual Image of the yellobrikShowing Controls & Indicators





LYNX Technik yelloGUI Screen Shot – Representing Internal Signal FlowInside the yellobrik



