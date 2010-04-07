Lynx Technik to Present New yellobrik Converter

Lynx Technik yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI Converter

Lynx Technik will launch its new yellobrik SDI to HDMI converter, the CDH 1811, at the 2010 NAB Show.



This new yellobrik auto-detects inputs and formats supporting SDI video up to 3 Gbps, and includes balanced or unbalanced line level stereo analog audio outputs, as well as AES outputs which can pass through DolbyE. Two channels of audio from the incoming video signal can be de-embedded and output as either digital AES or analog audio, or embedded into the HDMI output.



The company will also debut a new 3G fiber transmitter, 3G transceiver, and 3G bi-directional transceiver at NAB. They complement the existing line of yellobrik fiber brick interfaces.



The OTR 1840 and OTX 1840 support all SDI video standards including 3G 1080p for transmission up to 24.8 miles at a wavelength of 1550nm. The OBD 1810 supports all SDI video standards, including 3G 1080p for bi-directional, single fiber transmission up to 6.2 miles. All three models auto-detect incoming signals, including DVB-ASI for MPEG video streams and transport the signals without any degradation. Signals are equalized and re-clocked prior to fiber-optic transmission.



Lynx Technik will also introduce nine new 3G-ready modular infrastructure products at the show. They complement the existing comprehensive line of Series 5000 high-end rack and card based terminal equipment solutions for conversion, distribution, embedding and de-embedding, frame synchronization, audio delay and test signal generation.



Lynx Technik will be at booth N5011.



