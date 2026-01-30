Sean P. Devine Joins DTV Innovations as Director, Software Engineering
Former Triveni Digital exec brings more than 20 years experience in architecture, transport systems and standards development
ELGIN, Ill.—DTV Innovations, a software and hardware solutions provider for terrestrial, outside broadcast and streaming, has appointed Sean P. Devine as director, software engineering.
Devine comes from Triveni Digital, where he was senior director, transport information systems. He comes to DTV Innovations with more than 20 years of experience in software architecture, transport systems and standards development, the company said.
“We are pleased to welcome Sean to DTV Innovations,” DTVI CEO Benitius Handjojo said. “We are doubling down on our R&D efforts, and his expertise and industry knowledge will be a valuable asset to our team. This appointment also underscores our commitment to supporting ATSC 3.0/NextGenTV in USA and the DTV+ initiative in Brazil.”
Said Devine: “DTVI’s focus on innovation and its broad portfolio presents a rare opportunity for engineers. I’m pleased to join the team and look forward to contributing to the many different products that will meet the needs of our customers in this ever-changing industry.”
For more information, visit the DTV Innovations website.
