LiveU To Showcase New LiveU IQ Smart IP Video Transport Technology

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has unveiled LiveU IQ (LIQ), a new technology for IP-video transport that takes connection, resiliency and performance to the next level, and will show LIQ at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

LIQ dynamically and intelligently switches mobile network operators to provide the highest performing set of cellular connections available in any location. The new transport technology accomplishes this feat by leveraging a number of innovations across eSIMs, AI and hybrid local and cloud-based data and algorithms, it said.

“Customer-centric innovation is deeply ingrained in LiveU’s DNA. We founded the company to make video production easier, more accessible, and efficient for broadcasters and content creators, and that mission still drives us today,” said LiveU co-founder and CEO Samuel Wasserman. “LiveU IQ means that connectivity options are no longer limited to a preselected, fixed set of cellular operators. Now we can dynamically and smartly switch to the best performing network configurations, live and on air.”

LIQ is unlike existing cellular bonding setup where one or more modems may be tied to underperforming networks at a given location, he said.

Rather, LIQ “always plays to the strengths of our network operator partners” by switching automatically to higher performing networks, even when there is network congestion, said Wasserman.

LIQ enables a LiveU field encoder to deploy intelligent bonding, dynamically selecting the best performing cellular connection options available to it at any given time and location. LiveU IQ means that video crews can simply trust that they will experience the best available cellular connectivity profile whenever and wherever they seek to transmit from, the company said.

LiveU’s LRT protocol ensures the reliable transmission of video-over-bonded-IP by merging the available IP connection links into a more robust, higher bandwidth connection. Drawing on a data depot created from the activity logs of hundreds of thousands of SIMs, LIQ adds another dimension to this by ensuring that the cellular components of the bonded link are always the very best available, it said,

“LiveU IQ consists of three main elements: LiveU’s own universal eSIMs, able to work with any operator network; a cloud-based decisioning engine working with our big data set of network performance logs; and LiveU Analytics, showing users the dynamic switching events and exactly how their session performance has improved,” said Gideon Gilboa, LiveU’s chief product officer. “With LIQ, it’s easy for our customers to see how they can ‘Go Live. Better.’”

See LiveU at IBC Stand 7.C19.