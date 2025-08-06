KT Skylife Taps Ateme for Upgrades to Its National Terrestrial Service

PARIS—Ateme has announced that it is powering a nationwide terrestrial service upgrade for KT Skylife, a South Korean satellite television provider.

For the upgrade, Ateme provided its KYRION encoder, a ATSC encoding solution that ensures unmatched video quality, low latency, and full ecosystem integration.

"We chose Ateme because of its superior solution quality, especially in video encoding. Their track record in contribution and ATSC distribution is unmatched. With this refresh, we’re positioned to deliver even better quality and reliability to our viewers across South Korea," said Jeong WooK Choi, network operator team leader, KT Skylife.

The two companies said that the encoder meets the complex ATSC and IPTV requirements of the system. Those include PSIP remuxing and AES input for full compatibility with existing broadcast systems while maintaining the highest standards of video performance and reliability.

"Ateme is proud to support KT Skylife in modernizing their terrestrial services," added Boyang An, sales director at Ateme. "With near 100% market share in terrestrial HD encoding in Korea, we continue to lead with innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."