KT Skylife Taps Ateme for Upgrades to Its National Terrestrial Service
The KYRION encoder used in the upgrade is a ATSC encoding solution that ensures unmatched video quality, low latency, and full ecosystem integration
PARIS—Ateme has announced that it is powering a nationwide terrestrial service upgrade for KT Skylife, a South Korean satellite television provider.
For the upgrade, Ateme provided its KYRION encoder, a ATSC encoding solution that ensures unmatched video quality, low latency, and full ecosystem integration.
"We chose Ateme because of its superior solution quality, especially in video encoding. Their track record in contribution and ATSC distribution is unmatched. With this refresh, we’re positioned to deliver even better quality and reliability to our viewers across South Korea," said Jeong WooK Choi, network operator team leader, KT Skylife.
The two companies said that the encoder meets the complex ATSC and IPTV requirements of the system. Those include PSIP remuxing and AES input for full compatibility with existing broadcast systems while maintaining the highest standards of video performance and reliability.
"Ateme is proud to support KT Skylife in modernizing their terrestrial services," added Boyang An, sales director at Ateme. "With near 100% market share in terrestrial HD encoding in Korea, we continue to lead with innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.