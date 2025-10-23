ATSC Expands Its Influence with Growing International Ties

WASHINGTON—The ATSC broadcast standards group has outlined a growing list of international activities that the group said is expanding its influence and solidifying its position as an international leader in next-generation broadcasting standards.

Those activities include a growing portfolio of influential contributions to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that underscore ATSC’s commitment to international collaboration.

“This level of involvement and recognition reflects ATSC’s growing stature as a key voice in international broadcasting innovation and standards,” said Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC. “Our participation helps underscore that ATSC 3.0 is not just an American standard, but a truly international technology — one that’s adaptable to the needs of broadcasters and regulators around the world as they explore new opportunities and reimagine how to serve audiences. More importantly, we’re opening eyes to what broadcasting can do when powered by advanced technologies — and once that potential is seen, the continued, evolving value of broadcasting becomes clear.”

At the recent semi-annual meetings of the ITU-R Study Group 6 and its Working Parties (6A, 6B, 6C), ATSC participated as an official Associate Member for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its international engagement. ATSC and its collaborators successfully advanced seven ATSC-related documents, including three that were formally approved for publication — bringing the total number of ATSC contributions adopted or recognized by ITU-R to an impressive 23 documents.

More specifically, in terms of ATSC’s ITU-R contributions, key ITU documents recently approved or advanced include:

Report BT.2526-1: Field trials of mobile multimedia broadcasting systems – approved for publication;

Report BT.2343-10: Field trials of UHDTV over terrestrial networks – revisions accepted and awaiting further contributions;

Expanded scope of the Rapporteur Group on ATSC 3.0 to include the development of new documents, reinforcing ATSC’s role as a forward-looking partner in global broadcasting innovation.

These ITU-R reports serve as valuable tools for national regulators and broadcasters worldwide to harmonize their policies with emerging international standards, accelerating the global transition to next-generation television.

“Globally, regulators and broadcasters are looking for trusted, interoperable, and scalable solutions. ATSC 3.0 offers exactly that,” said standards expert Aldo Cugnini, who represented ATSC at the ITU meetings in Geneva alongside other international delegates. “Our contributions to the ITU are helping align global standards and pave the way for broader adoption.”

The growing international interest in ATSC 3.0 was also evident at the 45th meeting of CITEL PCC.II (the Organization of American States’ Inter-American Telecommunication Commission), held recently in Salvador, Brazil, the group reported.

ATSC President Noland serves as Chair of the Working Group on Broadcasting, the group that guides regional conversations on spectrum, broadcasting modernization, and the evolution of radio and television services in the Americas.

Working alongside the group’s Vice Chairs from Brazil, Paraguay, and Trinidad & Tobago, ATSC said that it is helping guide the region toward a cohesive digital broadcasting future.

Notably, ATSC 3.0 technologies like Broadcast-to-Everything (B2X) and Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) are being actively promoted for integration into national strategies.

The Brazilian Ministry of Communications also took advantage of their country hosting the meeting to showcase various aspects of their new ATSC 3.0-based digital TV system, TV 3.0, also known as DTV+. An impressive group of 300 delegates from the Caribbean and the Americas was treated to 6 large TV sets with 6 different demonstrations – from user interface to emergency alerting to accessibility and more. The North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) briefed attendees on a groundbreaking project underway in Calgary, Canada, whereby NextGen broadcast infrastructure is being tested for novel “smart city” municipal use cases. This project is headed via a partnership with the City of Calgary, Humber Polytechnic, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and ATSC.

ATSC also reported that plans are already in motion for the upcoming PCC.II meetings in Dominica and Colombia in 2026. Building upon the Calgary Smart City presentation this year, future ATSC demonstrations and engagement are also in the works for CITEL’s 2027 PCC.II meetings in Ottawa, Canada, including potential “smart city” and Direct-to-Mobile showcases that highlight how ATSC 3.0 can transform public services and information delivery.

Brazil’s recent Presidential Decree outlining new TV frequency allocations has opened up exciting opportunities for digital TV throughout the Americas, while South Korea continues to lead in deployments and innovation around ATSC 3.0 technologies, the group also reported.

“With growing adoption across the globe and strong partnerships in key international forums like the ITU and CITEL, ATSC is committed to delivering future-ready solutions that meet the diverse needs of broadcasters and audiences worldwide,” Noland said.