Heartland Video Systems Inks Reseller Agreement with Cuez

PLYMOUTH, Wis.—Heartland Video Systems has announced that they’ve signed a reseller agreement with Cuez for the company’s all-in-one rundown/news room computer solutions (NRCS).

As part of the agreement, HVS will focus on bringing the Cuez cloud-based solutions to U.S. broadcasters for news, sports, esports, (online) news, entertainment, live events, worship and other applications.

“As organizations face increasing pressure to do more with less—both in cost and resources—our partnership with Cuez enables us to deliver smarter, more efficient video production solutions to our U.S. clients, combining forward-thinking innovation with practical execution,” explained Dan Whealy, president of HVS.

He noted that HVS is constantly seeking innovative ways to streamline broadcast operations and deliver real value to our clients. The new partnership with Cuez — a company whose smart, agile platform is transforming control room workflows—will combine HVS’s expertise in media technology with Cuez’s flexible and intuitive tools—in ways that will make it easier and more cost-effective for U.S.-based customers to modernize their control rooms without compromising on performance or reliability.

Cuez is a next-generation, cloud-based rundown and scripting solution that redefines live production workflows for broadcasters, digital content creators and the like. Built for real-time collaboration, automation, and media management, Cuez brings everything together in one easy-to-use platform.

The three core components—Storiez, Rundown, and Automator—of that platform enable collaborative script editing, automated cueing, and centralized control of studio hardware and software, the companies said.

With real-time syncing across devices, Cuez supports remote collaboration and last-minute changes, while its no-code Automator connects to several studio systems via API, allowing operators to manage media assets, trigger playouts, and control cameras, graphics, lighting, and more with just a few clicks, the two companies explained.

“We’re excited to partner with Heartland Video Systems. It’s great to have them on board to help more teams in the U.S. discover how easy automation and modern rundowns can actually be.” Aaron Nuytemans, head of growth at Cuez.