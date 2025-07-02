Dan Whealy Acquires Heartland Video Systems

PLYMOUTH, Wis.— Dan Whealy has acquired Heartland Video Systems and will be its new owner and president, the systems integrator said.

Dennis Klas, former president and owner, will stay on through mid-2026 to support Whealy and ensure a smooth and seamless handover, the company said.

"It is an incredible honor to lead Heartland Video Systems into its next chapter,” Whealy said in a statement. “As a long-time former customer and current employee, I developed a deep respect for the legacy built by Dennis and the HVS team—one rooted not only in visionary leadership and integrity, but in a culture of outstanding ethics, transparency, trust, dedication, and service. That culture is what has made HVS so special to its employees, customers, and partners over the past three decades—something that is very near and dear to my heart to preserve going forward.”

The company, a premier video systems integrator, consulting firm, and manufacturer of the Videstra Micro-Local IP camera management solution, stressed that all key staff members, corporate structure, and customer-focused sales and support will remain in place.

Whealy brings 21 years of experience in the broadcast industry, with a well-rounded background in both radio and television and a deep understanding of all facets of broadcast technology to his new role. His career has spanned roles from hands-on engineering to executive leadership, including time at Quincy Media and, more recently as chief technology officer at Allen Media Broadcasting (AMB).

At AMB, Whealy led the company’s technological strategy and innovation across a nationwide group of network affiliates. Under his leadership, the organization achieved significant operational and infrastructure improvements, realizing multimillion-dollar annual savings through strategic capital initiatives. He brings extensive expertise in ATSC 3.0, studio technology, and cutting-edge aerial-based newsgathering solutions for local news coverage.

"To all of you—thank you for the relationships, hard work, and shared purpose that have fueled our success,“ Whealy said. “I want to reassure everyone that there will be continuity across the board during and after this transition process—HVS will continue to operate with the same team, the same mission, and the same focus on excellence that you’ve come to expect and know.

"As we move forward, HVS will remain a 100% family-owned company—retaining the agility, flexibility, and responsiveness that have always allowed us to quickly adapt to the needs of our customers and partners," Whealy continued. "I am deeply committed to preserving the values and culture that define HVS, while embracing new opportunities to grow, innovate, and serve with excellence. Together, we will build on our legacy and shape an even stronger, more resilient future for the next generation of HVS—and for everyone we cherish, value, and proudly serve in our business.”

“I am deeply appreciative of the personal and professional relationships I have formed throughout my journey in television," added Dennis Klas, former owner of HVS and strategic transition manager. "As this journey is now 40 years along, it is time to pass things on to the next generation. As a former customer and current employee, Dan fully understands and embraces our values and relationships. It has been a primary goal for me to assure that the values and ethics that have built HVS are continued after my ownership. I trust that Dan is understanding and well-positioned to succeed for our employees and customers.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for HVS,“ General Manager Linda Haney said. “Dan and I will work closely together to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for both our employees and our customers, while preserving the values and culture that define HVS.”

HVS has been a supplier of communications equipment, professional installation services and ongoing technical support for more than 20 years. It is a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, the winner of a 2010 Engineering Excellence Award and a voting member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).

In 2024, HVS acquired Videstra, a micro-local IP camera management system for broadcast production workflow and web content publishing, including new revenue opportunities through camera sponsorships.

More information is available at www.hvs-inc.com.