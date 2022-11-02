Gray TV Promotes James Finch to VP, News Services
Finch has more than 30 years experience in journalism
ATLANTA—Gray TV has promoted James Finch to vice president of News Services. For the past several years, Finch has managed the station group’s news vendor partnerships and assisted Gray's stations with content and resource sharing as Gray's director of News Services. In his new role, Finch will continue his vital work and additionally lead Gray's new in-house news training program and Gray’s regional content producers, the company said.
“James is committed to excellence in journalism. He is a natural teacher and in this new position will provide even greater support to our newsrooms,” said Gray Senior Vice President-Local Media Sandy Breland.
Finch has more than 30 years in journalism, including experience as a corporate news coach, local news director, newscast producer, MMJ, and print writer. He is a graduate of the NAB Education Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program and a former fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.