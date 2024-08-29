GAME to Launch $41.99 a Month DTC Gotham Sports App with NBA, NHL, MLB Games

NEW YORK—The digital joint venture between MSG Networks and YES Network, Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME) has announced that it will launch The Gotham Sports App this fall prior to the NBA and NHL regular seasons.

The new Gotham app will bring MSG+ and the YES App under one roof – becoming the exclusive regional TV Everywhere and direct-to-consumer streaming home of each programming service, with games and content from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Brooklyn Nets and New York Yankees.

Fans within MSG Networks' and YES' respective regional coverage territories (New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania) who are authenticated MSG Networks and YES subscribers through their respective traditional pay TV providers will receive The Gotham Sports App at no additional cost.

For those customers who do not subscribe to a traditional TV service, The Gotham Sports App will offer for purchase the existing MSG+ and YES App services, as well as a combination Gotham Sports package that includes both services. The combined direct-to-consumer version will cost $41.99 a month or $359.99 a year, which is less than the two MSG and YES apps.

The app will be available on a variety of devices and platforms at launch, including Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and the Web, with additional platforms expected to be added in the near future.

Andrea Greenberg, president and CEO of Officer of MSG Networks, said: "We are excited through GAME to bring New York area fans their favorite teams in one state-of-the-art app. With the increased fragmentation of outlets carrying fan favorite sports programming, The Gotham Sports App allows fans of our teams one easy access point for New York area sporting events from MSG Networks and the YES Network."

"The new Gotham Sports App will deploy GAME's best-in-class technology to deliver a greatly enhanced fan experience, showcasing the best in New York sports all in one place," said Jon Litner, CEO, YES Network. "The app, which will be free to our distributors' authenticated customers, will provide one convenient digital destination for our programming services and for fans of some of the most iconic teams in all of sports."

As previously reported, in January, MSG Networks and the YES Network announced GAME, a 50/50 joint venture to capitalize on technical and operational synergies associated with MSGN's and YES' streaming services. GAME also offers turn-key digital content distribution services, including platform technology, operational support and comprehensive data analytics to third parties, utilizing the combined technical and operational expertise each company has garnered from the respective successful launch and operation of the MSG+ and the YES App.