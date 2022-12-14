Fuse Media Expands Its FAST Distribution with Amagi

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that it has expanded its work with Fuse Media to launch another channel as Fuse continues to expand its presence in the connected TV and Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) market.

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young, multicultural voices. Having started its services on traditional pay TV platforms, Fuse Media expanded into FAST in 2018 to leverage the many opportunities it has to offer, the companies reported.

Over the past several years. Fuse has tapped Amagi to help it expand from a single FAST channel to a suite of channels.

Working with Amagi, Fuse has been able to quickly and efficiently launch and distribute new channels on such leading FAST platforms as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, VIZIO, Xumo, Redbox, Xiaomi and more. That has also helped Fuse Media to grow their business in the U.S. and in international markets such as the U.K., Sweden, Netherlands and other markets.

“We continue to see rapid growth across our FAST business with the support of Amagi’s suite of cloud-native solutions. They have simplified and economized channel creation, distribution and monetization for us,” said Cesar Chavez, vice president of digital operations, Fuse Media.

“We’re impressed by the quality and diversity of Fuse Media’s content,” added Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “As the largest FAST solutions provider with deep technical partnerships with 50+ FAST platforms, we are thrilled to be able to help Fuse Media grow their global fan base and establish a strong foothold in this ecosystem,”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.