Amagi Lists on Indian Stock Exchanges

BENGALURU, India—Amagi Media Labs Limited has announced that it has successfully completed the public listing of its equity shares on Indian stock exchanges (BSE and NSE).

The move makes it “the only end-to-end, AI-enabled cloud platform in the video category of the Media & Entertainment (M&E industry), serving as the ‘industry cloud’ for the sector” to be listed, Amagi reported. . It is also the largest cloud-native software solution provider in cloud playout for the broadcasting and streaming industry (in terms of FY25 revenues) to be listed on the exchanges.

The cloud-based media solutions provider is currently used by 45% of the Top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally. It powers over 7,000 channel deliveries across 300+ content distributors, processing 500K+ hours of content and generating 26 billion+ monetized ad impressions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, it employs more than 850 people across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC,

The company reported that its initial public offering (IPO) opened on January 13, 2026, and closed on Friday, January 16, 2026, and witnessed strong investor participation and confidence in Amagi’s differentiated, technology-led business model and long-term growth prospects.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, managing director and CEO, Amagi Media Labs Limited, said: “Amagi’s public listing is just the beginning. From a global cloud transformation standpoint, we are still in the very early stages—less than 10% of the media ecosystem has migrated to the cloud and 90% is yet to transform. At the same time, streaming has emerged as the single largest growth lever across the industry worldwide.”

“Amagi’s growth strategy is guided by the ‘Win, Expand, Extend’ framework as a structured strategy framework for vertical SaaS companies,” he continued. We shall continue to invest in product innovation and technology and harness Amagi Intelligence to drive innovation across our platform. We shall leverage domain expertise to expand into new geographies and strategically pursue acquisitions and partnerships. We shall scale profitably through disciplined capital allocation in order to enhance value for stakeholders and shareholders,” added Subramanian.

Amagi proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily in these areas: expenses in technology and cloud infrastructure amounting to ₹550.64 crore ($60 million); funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The planned expenses towards technology and cloud infrastructure will be deployed in phases, till Fiscal 2028.