FIFA launches Free Streaming Service FIFA+
By George Winslow published
The FIFA+ free streaming service will offer 40K matches in 2022
ZÜRICH, Switzerland—FIFA has launched a free ad supported streaming service FIFA+ that will offer more than 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches in 2022 as well as originals, match stats, archival footage and more.
At launch, FIFA+ will be available across all web and mobile devices, and with plans to launch on connected devices soon.
It will be available in five language editions (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional six languages to follow in June of 2022, FIFA reported.
The first slate of FIFA+ Originals will feature Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd, among others.
“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”
By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches, the association said. This will include live coverage from Europe’s topflight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s and youth football.
Other content highlights include:
- Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA+ will be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, totaling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. For the first time ever, this entire archive will be available to fans. Fans will have the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. The FIFA+ Archive will launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, with many more to come throughout the year.
- Match Center, News and Gaming: The Match Center will allow football fans to immerse themselves in rich football data across 400 men's competitions and 65 women's competitions. A daily feed of news from around the world of men’s and women’s football will also complement and offer additional updates. Throughout the year, fans will enjoy interactive games including votes, quizzes, fantasy games and predictors.
- FIFA+ Originals: FIFA+ will also provide unrivaled content delivering global storytelling around the men’s and women’s game. It will feature full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and shorts - localized into 11 languages, telling stories from local grassroots to national teams and footballing heroes past and present from more than 40 countries.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
