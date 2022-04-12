FIFA launches Free Streaming Service FIFA+

ZÜRICH, Switzerland—FIFA has launched a free ad supported streaming service FIFA+ that will offer more than 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches in 2022 as well as originals, match stats, archival footage and more.

At launch, FIFA+ will be available across all web and mobile devices, and with plans to launch on connected devices soon.

It will be available in five language editions (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional six languages to follow in June of 2022, FIFA reported.

The first slate of FIFA+ Originals will feature Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd, among others.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches, the association said. This will include live coverage from Europe’s topflight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s and youth football.

Other content highlights include: