Vizio Unveils Redesigned Home Screen
The new home screen is designed to improve the way users discover and stream content
IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio is rolling out a reimagined design of its home screen experience that the smart TV maker said will improve the way consumers discover and stream entertainment.
“The Vizio Home Screen is the next step in our evolution to bring our consumers the best entertainment experience. Our goal is to make it easy for our consumers to experience our latest innovations as soon as they are available, even on older Vizio Smart TVs” said Kaitlyn Collins, vice president of product marketing at Vizio. “The rollout and availability of the new Vizio Home Screen is another manifestation of the idea that, even after consumers purchase a TV from us, we’ll continue to offer value, support, and innovation to their viewing experience.”
The new home screen offers a number of new built-in features and ways to customize the user experience. Those include:
- Intuitive Design: revamped menus, settings, and navigation features make browsing easier than ever, and a redesigned virtual keyboard and genre pages improve the ease and speed of searching for content.
- Seamless Content Discovery: easily find your next favorite movie or show right from the Home Screen, with built-in recommendations and valuable information like Common Sense Media parental guidance and Rotten Tomatoes scores.
- Customization: personalize the App Row with your favorites, and centralize movies and shows from different apps in one place with My Watchlist.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.