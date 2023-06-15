Experian Joins Truthset's Data Collective

SAN FRANCISCO—The data validation-as-a-service provider Truthset has announced that Experian, a major global information services company, has joined Truthset’s Data Collective.

The move will allow Experian to evaluate its marketing data against industry benchmarks, enhance the accuracy of its marketing data assets, and provide its clients with validated data insights to optimize data-driven marketing campaigns against business outcomes, the companies said.

In December 2022, Truthset launched its Data Collective with 20 partner companies in order to provide an agnostic, independent platform for companies to share and benchmark the accuracy of their marketing data.

"Experian already has a reputation for delivering trusted marketing data and insights, and by joining the Data Collective, they only reaffirm their commitment to quality,” said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Data Collective and to work together to advance the marketing industry’s standards for data accuracy.”

“At Experian, we are dedicated to helping our clients make better marketing decisions through highly accurate data," said Aimee Irwin, senior vice president of strategy for marketing services, Experian. “Joining Truthset's Data Collective is a natural fit, as we share their commitment to data accuracy and transparency. We look forward to working with Truthset and our fellow Data Collective members to drive industry-wide improvements in data quality."

In addition to the Data Collective, Truthset works with a variety of stakeholders across the ecosystem including networks, brands and platforms, powering data validation, audience building and measurement.

Truthset also works with such trade organizations as Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF).