Streamers, Media Companies Launch Automotive Streaming Council

LOS ANGELES—A coalition of media companies, streaming services and other firms have launched the Automotive Streaming Council (ASC). This new group said it aims to bring together executives from across the streaming media, technology, and data landscape to establish guidelines, uphold ethical standards, and promote greater transparency and performance in streaming advertising for the automotive industry.

As a self-regulatory body, the ASC said that it will operate as a collaborative forum focused on addressing key challenges facing automotive advertisers. These include fragmented measurement practices, unclear attribution models, inconsistent ad experiences, growing concerns about data usage, and increasing risks of ad fraud, the group said.

By aligning on shared principles and responsible innovation, the council aims to create a healthier and more accountable ecosystem for all stakeholders.

"Streaming is now essential for dealerships, but inconsistent standards and a lack of transparency create confusion in the marketplace," said Brian Singleton, founder and CEO of EMG, who is one of the founding members of the group. "The Automotive Streaming Council is a proactive step toward aligning the industry around principles that protect buyers, foster collaboration, and unlock streaming's full potential as a performance-driven channel."

More specifically, the ASC described its mission as follows:

Establishing actionable standards for measurement, attribution, creative quality, and consumer privacy

Providing education and research to help buyers and sellers navigate the evolving streaming landscape

Encouraging collaboration across publishers, platforms, agencies, and dealerships to support innovation and consistency.

Founding members of the Automotive Streaming Council include:

EMG, Brian Singleton, CEO & Founder

Experian, Michael Kraut, VP of OEM Sales and Data Advertising Solutions

NBCUniversal, Abbey Berryman, SVP, Client Partnerships & Automotive Category Lead

Netflix, Chad Rumminger, Director of Automotive Advertising Sales & Partnerships

Polk | S&P Global Mobility, Joe Kyriakoza, VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions

Roku, Guy Schueller, Head of Industry, Automotive

Spotify, Greg Myrick, Director of Client Partnerships, Automotive

The Trade Desk, Matt Mendez, Senior Director, Client Development

Tubi, Rick Fellen, VP National Sales / Automotive

