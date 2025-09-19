Streamers, Media Companies Launch Automotive Streaming Council
The new group, which is backed by NBCU, Roku, Netflix, Tubi, Spotify, Experian and others, will work to establish best practices in CTV and digital audio advertising for automotive advertisers
LOS ANGELES—A coalition of media companies, streaming services and other firms have launched the Automotive Streaming Council (ASC). This new group said it aims to bring together executives from across the streaming media, technology, and data landscape to establish guidelines, uphold ethical standards, and promote greater transparency and performance in streaming advertising for the automotive industry.
As a self-regulatory body, the ASC said that it will operate as a collaborative forum focused on addressing key challenges facing automotive advertisers. These include fragmented measurement practices, unclear attribution models, inconsistent ad experiences, growing concerns about data usage, and increasing risks of ad fraud, the group said.
By aligning on shared principles and responsible innovation, the council aims to create a healthier and more accountable ecosystem for all stakeholders.
"Streaming is now essential for dealerships, but inconsistent standards and a lack of transparency create confusion in the marketplace," said Brian Singleton, founder and CEO of EMG, who is one of the founding members of the group. "The Automotive Streaming Council is a proactive step toward aligning the industry around principles that protect buyers, foster collaboration, and unlock streaming's full potential as a performance-driven channel."
More specifically, the ASC described its mission as follows:
- Establishing actionable standards for measurement, attribution, creative quality, and consumer privacy
- Providing education and research to help buyers and sellers navigate the evolving streaming landscape
- Encouraging collaboration across publishers, platforms, agencies, and dealerships to support innovation and consistency.
Founding members of the Automotive Streaming Council include:
- EMG, Brian Singleton, CEO & Founder
- Experian, Michael Kraut, VP of OEM Sales and Data Advertising Solutions
- NBCUniversal, Abbey Berryman, SVP, Client Partnerships & Automotive Category Lead
- Netflix, Chad Rumminger, Director of Automotive Advertising Sales & Partnerships
- Polk | S&P Global Mobility, Joe Kyriakoza, VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions
- Roku, Guy Schueller, Head of Industry, Automotive
- Spotify, Greg Myrick, Director of Client Partnerships, Automotive
- The Trade Desk, Matt Mendez, Senior Director, Client Development
- Tubi, Rick Fellen, VP National Sales / Automotive
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.