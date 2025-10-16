Viamedia Rebrands as Viamedia.ai

Lexington, Ky.—As part of a push to highlight its advanced advertising capabilities, Viamedia has launched a new AI-powered ad tech platform and officially rebranded itself as Viamedia.ai .

The new platform is powered by the integration of LocalFactor, the tech-enabled digital advertising which Viamedia acquired in March 2025. Viamedia.ai reported that the integration combines their strengths, Viamedia’s scale, reach and operator relationships with LocalFactor’s innovation, proprietary data and AI-driven tools, to create a single platform built for advertisers’ future need.

The shift to “.ai” also represents Viamedia’s deep investment in artificial intelligence powered innovation, automation and intelligent omni-channel media delivery, the company explained. The decision to drop “TV” from its identity signals an evolution beyond television into a unified, omni-channel ad tech provider.

“We’re not just rebranding—we’re reimagining how advertising should work,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia.ai. “Our AI eliminates the complexity that has plagued multi-channel campaigns for years. What used to take weeks of coordination now happens in seconds.”

The complain said that Viamedia.ai’s new platform uses artificial intelligence to streamline and unify the entire advertising process. It described its capabilities as follows:

Unified Planning: AI analyzes audience data across all media channels to recommend optimal media allocation and KPI’s.

Streamlined Activation: Launch dynamic campaigns simultaneously across linear TV, streaming platforms and digital channels from a single dashboard.

Real-Time Optimization & Insights: Campaigns get smarter with every activation, continuously improving performance over time thanks to AI driven learning

“Ultimately, this move will drive greater demand for our partners’ supply, resulting in increased revenues across all Viamedia supply partnerships,” said Evan Rutchik, president and chief strategy officer of Viamedia.ai. “No one else is integrating linear and digital data and inventory at our scale and speed. I’m so proud of our team’s commitment to building innovative and privacy-compliant solutions that anticipate the market’s needs that future-proof our partners’ investments. Using AI in this way truly sets us, our people, and our partners up for an exciting future.”

Through 2026, Viamedia.ai said it will continue to roll out new tools and features that expand its omni-channel capabilities and deepen its AI-driven insights.

