Locality Introduces Advanced Audience Engine

NEW YORK—Locality has launched its Advanced Audience Engine, a proprietary identity and activation engine that redefines how advertisers engage local audiences.

Developed in collaboration with Lovelytics, Newton Research and Databricks, the solution integrates generative AI, automation and directly incorporates Locality's historical local media intelligence and viewership data to power smarter, faster and more effective local campaigns, the company said.

“Locality’s Audience Engine isn't a product; it’s a strategic shift in our business and in the broader advertising industry,” said Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality. “We have reengineered the foundation of local advertising to deliver performance, precision and transparency, at scale, for advertisers.”

The Advanced Audience Engine addresses challenges in local advertising, such as disconnected workflows, vendor complexity, cost inefficiencies and limited access to real-time audience insights. The new solution enables advertisers to unify data, automate segmentation and activate campaigns seamlessly across both linear and digital channels within a single, AI-powered environment embedded in Locality's LocalX platform, the company said.

At its core, Locality’s Audience Engine is a proprietary local identity intelligence and activation framework. The engine provides custom audience exploration and activation by organizing and aligning clients’ first-party data, third-party data and Locality’s core performance and viewership data signals in one environment with historical and real-time analytics.

The solution enables custom audience building by leveraging vertical-specific segmentation using advertiser and Locality data; AI-driven optimization using predictive models for smarter planning and budget allocation; measurement offering unified targeting, analytics and attribution; and scalable data integrations supporting real-time activation, optimization and cross-partner collaboration without data transfer bottlenecks, the company said.

With AI-enhanced data control and functionality, advertisers can expect faster campaign execution with real-time insights and improved ROI through smarter targeting and optimization, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.