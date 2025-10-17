DirecTV Launches Gray’s Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

NEW ORLEANS, La.—In the run-up to the start of the NBA season, WVUE-TV and Gray Local Media have announced a deal with DirecTV that will greatly expand access to New Orleans Pelicans games during the 2025-26 season.

As a result of the carriage agreement, non-national Pelicans games broadcast on Gray’s Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will be available to DirecTV’s streaming, satellite, and U-verse customers across the team’s entire three-state home territory.

"Since this incredible partnership began, we have been working to make the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network available to as many New Orleans Pelicans fans as possible and this is another major step in that process," said Mikel Schaefer, general manager of WVUE-TV and GCSEN. "As the official broadcast partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, we believe this will dramatically increase viewership across the entire network."

Starting with Wednesday night’s road opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. DirecTV customers in all three states can find the upcoming Pelicans games on the following channels:

DirecTV streaming: Channel 676

DirecTV satellite: Channel 676-6

U-Verse: Channels 1759 (High-Def) and 759 (Standard Def)

In addition to their New Orleans home, the deal means that Pelicans games will now be available to local fans in key cities including Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe, and Shreveport in Louisiana; Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Jackson, and Meridian, MS; and Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, AL, among several other communities.

"DirecTV remains firmly committed to local sports at a time when many providers are either getting out, not getting in, or potentially making them more expensive to keep," said Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. "We welcome the opportunity to work with fan-friendly broadcasters like Gray to ensure all the most loyal fans can access their favorite hometown teams."

The Pelicans' regular season begins on Wednesday, October 22, when the Pelicans face the Grizzlies in Memphis. That game will be simulcast on WVUE-FOX 8, with pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and tip-off at 7 p.m.

“As we begin a new season, we’re proud to expand the reach of Pelicans basketball through our relationship with DirecTV, making GCSEN more accessible than ever,” said Greg Bensel, Pelicans senior vice president of communications, broadcasting, community and government relations. “This is a meaningful step forward in our ongoing commitment to connect with fans throughout the Gulf South, whether they’re in major cities or small towns across the region.”

Beyond Pelicans basketball, the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network also offers an exclusive lineup of sports and entertainment programming. This includes popular shows such as the "Saints Kick-Off Show" and the "Black & Gold Postgame Show", serving 14 markets across three states in the vibrant Gulf Coast region.