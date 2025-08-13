Digital Alert Systems Elevates Adam Jones to Senior Account Manager

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Emergency communications solutions provider Digtal Alert Systems said it has promoted Adam Jones to senior account manager.

In his new role, Jones will be the primary contact for all of the company’s dealers and systems integrators and will manage several key customer accounts, DAS said. Formerly senior sales engineer, Jones will remain based in Daleville, Ind., and continue to report to Vice President of Business Development Bill Robertson.

“When an employee shows a desire for greater involvement, asks for more challenging assignments, and delivers consistently improving results, it’s to everyone’s benefit that this person is moved up the ranks,” Robertson said in a statement. “Adam has consistently grown his skills and knowledge regarding the product and customers during his tenure at Digital Alert Systems and has proven his capabilities in working with challenging assignments. His promotion reflects our commitment to recognizing and advancing talent from within.”

Jones joined the company in 2020 from global test and measurement systems provider Viavi Solutions, where he was Emergency Alert System product-line manager.

Since joining Digital Alert Systems, the company said, Jones has played pivotal roles in assessing customer and internal needs and in troubleshooting complex issues. His customer advocacy has influenced its software and firmware development road map, the company said, particularly through his work evaluating and advocating for nonfeature requests.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue growing with Digital Alert Systems,” Jones said. “Over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with our customers and partners, and I’m excited to deepen those relationships while helping to drive even greater value for them. I’m grateful for the trust the company has placed in me and look forward to contributing to our continued success.”

For more on Digital Alert Systems, visit the company’s website.