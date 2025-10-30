TAG Video Systems Earns Two ESG Recognitions

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems has earned a higher-rated Digital Product Passport (DPP) Committed to Sustainability badge and the Aclymate Climate Wise Silver Tier certification, recognizing its measurable progress and long-term commitment to Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG).

The DPP badge reflects TAG’s improved rating within the DPP Program and recognizes the company as part of a select group of media technology organizations committed to transparent sustainability practices, the company said.

The Aclymate Climate Wise certification highlights a year of verified carbon measurement, confirming that TAG has successfully established a comprehensive emissions baseline that includes office energy, travel, shipping, commuting and procurement, it said.

“This recognition reflects a year of progress where we successfully defined our ESG agenda and integrated it directly into our business strategy to empower our team,” said Danna Mann, vice president of marketing and ESG team lead at TAG Video Systems. “Our focus now is on the future: establishing actionable, data-based KPIs and refining our carbon footprint measurement to ensure our sustainability journey is robust, real, and strongly connected to business outcomes.”

TAG’s sustainability strategy is structured around five ESG pillars, it said. They include environmental impact of products, environmental impact of operations, customer satisfaction, employee engagement and product and data security.

The company introduced several new initiatives this year to align with this agenda, such as completing a verified carbon baseline for its operation, launching a new user community for knowledge accessibility and investing in ESG leadership training. Building on these achievements, TAG is setting a rigorous, data-driven agenda for 2026, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website .