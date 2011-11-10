Bill Robertson Named V.P. of Business Development for Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 10, 2011 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems (DAS) subsidiary, leading suppliers of Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) equipment to the broadcast and cable industries, today announced the appointment of Bill Robertson as the vice president of business development for both companies. In this new role, Robertson will expand his focus to include further business development for Monroe Electronics' other divisions, initially focusing on CATV/IPTV customers and their unique requirements.

"Bill's experience in executive positions for both large and small companies in the cable, broadcast, and post-production markets, as well as his proven leadership within Digital Alert Systems, made the expansion of his role within Monroe Electronics a logical move as the company continues to expand its products and market opportunities," said Jim Heminway, COO at Monroe Electronics. "We'll be looking to Bill to guide a number of new and exciting customer initiatives across the current vertical markets to extend our business into several more."

Robertson has served as director of business development for DAS since April 2010. Earlier he was director of strategic marketing for JDSU Communications' Test Division and vice president/general manager of da Vinci Systems before its divestiture. He was tapped for the da Vinci role after serving as vice president of marketing and international sales of Acterna (JDSU) Cable Networks division. In this newly formed role Robertson will report directly to Heminway.

Information about Monroe Electronics and DAS is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.monroe-electronics.com and www.digitalalertsystems.com.

# # #

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, OneNet(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world.

In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com and www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS