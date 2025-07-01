Dalet Flex LTS Update Features Improved Content Workflow Tools

Dalet has released a new update to its Dalet Flex media workflow platform, introducing powerful new capabilities to its flagship platform.

Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS (long-term support) debuts “Secure Share,” a feature that enables external collaboration without compromising security or control. Users can now generate secure, time-limited links for seamless media exchange, whether sharing single assets, collections, review sessions, or delivery packages, according to Dalet.

The release also introduces Flex Packages—modular, preconfigured functionality bundles grouped into five strategic packs. These packages accelerate time-to-value by enabling AI-powered workflows (Dalet Media Cortex, DeepVA, OpenAI), live production integration, content review and approval, and more. Additional enhancements include a fully Kubernetes-native architecture and expanded language and captioning support in Dalet Cut, allowing media organizations to scale operations and deliver content globally with greater agility

“With its latest updates, Dalet Flex introduces powerful production workflow improvements, blending advanced automation with intuitive, user-friendly enhancements,” Aaron Kroger, director of product marketing and communications at Dalet, said. "The new capabilities underscore our commitment to streamlining processes and boosting efficiency. Features like Secure Share and packaged workflows optimize collaboration, allowing teams to work faster and smarter. The ongoing platform improvements save time and effort, while helping organizations deliver high-quality content more efficiently.”

Key Highlights of Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS

Designed to integrate seamlessly into any media ecosystem, Dalet Flex 2025.6 introduces new features that enhance workflows for media ingest, strategic content management, and distribution.

Secure Collaboration : The new Secure Share feature transforms how media teams collaborate with external partners, providing safe and efficient asset sharing. It offers secure access to individual assets, collections and reviews with granular permissions and activity tracking for complete control, eliminating the need to transfer assets between platforms.

: The new Secure Share feature transforms how media teams collaborate with external partners, providing safe and efficient asset sharing. It offers secure access to individual assets, collections and reviews with granular permissions and activity tracking for complete control, eliminating the need to transfer assets between platforms. Rapid Deployment: Preconfigured, packaged workflows provide standardized solutions for common requirements, enabling quick adoption and rapid deployment for teams.

Preconfigured, packaged workflows provide standardized solutions for common requirements, enabling quick adoption and rapid deployment for teams. Enhanced Usability and Accessibility: An improved user interface with optimized layouts makes navigation easier, while expanded language support—including Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Hebrew—reduces friction and enhances team efficiency.

An improved user interface with optimized layouts makes navigation easier, while expanded language support—including Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Hebrew—reduces friction and enhances team efficiency. Streamlined Captioning: Dalet Cut now enables seamless creation, translation, and editing of caption files. Paired with FlexMAM’s ability to manage these files as individual assets, this enhancement streamlines editorial workflows.

Dalet Cut now enables seamless creation, translation, and editing of caption files. Paired with FlexMAM’s ability to manage these files as individual assets, this enhancement streamlines editorial workflows. Unmatched Scalability: A full Kubernetes architecture ensures maximum scalability, cost efficiency and reliability. Benefits include auto-scaling, self-healing, zero-downtime updates and seamless performance in high-demand environments.

A full Kubernetes architecture ensures maximum scalability, cost efficiency and reliability. Benefits include auto-scaling, self-healing, zero-downtime updates and seamless performance in high-demand environments. Optimized Ingest operations: The new Dalet Ingest Portal offers a modern, user-friendly, web-based ingest scheduler, enabling efficient management of live ingest across cloud and on-prem environments through a centralized platform. The Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS release includes beta access to the portal.

Read Aaron Kroger's blog on how the combination of existing functions and new additions has unlocked a new level of production workflows.