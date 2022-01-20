Dalet Releases Significant Updates to Dalet AmberFin

PARIS—Dalet has unveiled significant updates to the Dalet AmberFin transcoding platform that feature seamless integration with cloud-native Dalet Flex media logistics and Dalet Pyramid unified news operations platforms as well as new transcoding capabilities.

“Dalet AmberFin sits at the heart of the rapidly evolving streaming workflow,” explained Patrick Devlin, product manager for Dalet AmberFin. “Because it is a cornerstone technology for our customers, we are focused on its continuous improvement and integration in the wider ecosystem. This release threads the recognized Dalet AmberFin conversion quality and media processing technology across our flagship SaaS solutions, Dalet Flex and Dalet Pyramid. As a critical pillar of these solutions, Dalet AmberFin bridges the gap for Dalet customers who need a fully cloud-native media ecosystem with proven end-to-end production and distribution workflows that can support any existing or emerging market vertical.”

Dalet AmberFin also provides a cloud-first approach that has been verified by the AWS Foundational Technical Review, the company said.

“It is no longer sufficient to simply take an on-premises system and run it on EC2 instances in the cloud, customers want cloud-native applications that can take full advantage of containerized services, scale up and scale down and the security best practices in the cloud,” Devlin said.

The company also stressed the convenience, agility and power provided by the new update. The solution’s advanced ingest management and conversion combined with elastic cloud resources enables enterprise users to cost-effectively facilitate large-scale projects, the company said.

In addition, the newly updated Dalet AmberFin Kiosk, which supports macOS and offers expanded support for formats including ProRes RAW and NEF, helps users quickly offload and back up large amounts of content. Utilizing cloud storage, it concurrently verifies content integrity and enriches metadata so that content is organized and ready to drive further operational workflows easily.

Dalet said this new capability is particularly useful for teams out on location for long production shoots. Processing pipeline improvements leverage Netflix Photon validation tools to enable key IMF workflows in the cloud.

Other production efficiency enhancements include support for UHD input and output with a standard transcode node and support for writing ABR packages DASH & HLS while content is being ingested.

Dalet also reported that its accelerated development plans include an entire suite of cloud-native solutions in 2022.

As part of that, Dalet Flex will be made available as a multi-tenanted SaaS offering, providing customers with scalability and elasticity when needed while offloading the costs of infrastructure investment and time spent on maintenance to Dalet. With Dalet Pyramid, newsrooms will be able to virtualize their entire operation with increased production and distribution capabilities that enable digital-first news story workflows anytime, anywhere, Dalet said.