Dalet Debuts Dalet Pyramid Toolset for News Operation

PARIS—Dalet has launched the Dalet Pyramid, which the company describes as a next-generation system for unified news operation.

Dalet Pyramid is an integrated solution for news production, content management and multiplatform distribution through a web-based user experience. It features integrated tools that enable 360-storytelling and the dissemination of breaking news across all viewing platforms, Dalet says.

Media asset management and orchestration power ingest, production, delivery and archive workflows, allowing for producers to create content from anywhere. The system’s digital-first multiplatform workflows also provide access to editorial, graphics and distribution tools through desktop and mobile devices. In addition, advanced AI capabilities automate metadata tagging and provide real-time contextual recommendations.

“With Dalet Pyramid, we have completely revamped the user workspace to offer an exceptional creative experience and all the conveniences you expect from a modern architecture including native-cloud support, configurable workflows, scalability, enterprise-level security, frequent feature updates and accessibility across devices,” said Raoul Cospen, director of Product Strategy, News, at Dalet.