CTA Reports `Strong Momentum’ for CES 2022 in Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that in the last 10 days, 200 additional companies have signed up to exhibit and an additional 10,000 attendees have registered to attend CES 2022 in person in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022.

Cenntro Automotive, HTC, Micron, NVIDIA, and TikTok are among the latest companies to announce their participation showcasing cutting-edge technologies and product launches.

“The excitement continues to build as we get closer to the moment where the world’s most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are thrilled to now welcome over 1900 exhibitors from all over the world to show how tech is improving our lives and transforming industries.”

More than 2400 members of the media, have also registered to attend CES in person and plan to interact with brands like Amazon, AMD, Boston Consulting, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Magna, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Razer, Samsung Electronics, Scosche, Sierra Space, Sony and more, the CTA said.

A full exhibitor directory and floorplans can be accessed at CES.tech .

CES 2022 will feature new categories including Food Tech, Space Tech and NFTs. The automotive sector is tracking for record growth and has over 200 exhibitors, a 30 percent increase over CES 2020. Several new companies will be there including TuSimple, who will showcase its self-driving semi-truck, and VinFast, a first-time Vietnamese car manufacturer.

CES also reported that the show has attracted 1900+ exhibitors, 2400+ members of the media, 195 Fortune Global 500 Companies, 77 Interbrand 100 Companies, and 66 top 100 retailers in Twice’s 2020 Top Retailers list.

It also noted that 55% of registered attendees are senior-level and that 160 countries represented.

The organizers also stressed that safety, security and health are a priority at CES and that they will continue to monitor and evaluate the health situation. Additional safety protocols may be announced closer to the show, they said.

CES was early in announcing attendees must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the FDA or World Health Organization (WHO). Those who may be unable to travel to Las Vegas, will be able to access CES digitally. Registration for digital only access opens Dec. 9. The latest CES health protocols information can be found on CES.tech .

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.